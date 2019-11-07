Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lela Mitchem (Garrett) King. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





"The Lord's loving kindnesses indeed never cease, for his compassions never fail." Lamentations 3:22 NAS



Lela is predeceased by four Garrett brothers and five sisters.



She is survived by one sister, Susan Duncan of Hendersonville, NC.



Lela is survived by her children, Deborah Mitchem, Jimmy and his wife Donna Mitchem, Roger and his wife Marlene Mitchem and Gregory and his wife Janice Mitchem; grandchildren, John, Josh, David, Ashley and Allison Mitchem; great grandchildren, Ryan, Justin, Sarah, Alexis, Blake, Noah, and Logan Mitchem.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Shepherd Memorial Park in Hendersonville, NC with Pastor Tony Grant officiating.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .



