Lena Mamie Magdelene Swearinger Sterling
August 8, 1914 - November 13, 2020
Blackstock, South Carolina - Mrs. Lena Mamie Magdelene (Swearingen) Sterling, 106, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at MUSC Chester Nursing Center. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, November 16, 2020 at New Hope ARP Church Cemetery in Fairfield County with Rev. Billy Catheart officiating. The family request mask and social distancing please. Mrs. Sterling was born August 8, 1914 in Chester, SC and was the daughter of the late J.B. Swearingern and Mamie Jeffers Swearingern. She attended the schools of Fairfield County and was a homemaker and was formerly employed with Robert Orr's Clothing and was also an alterations clerk at B.C. Moore's Department Store. Mrs. Sterling was the oldest member of New Hope APR Church of Blackstock.
She is survived by two sons; Robert Grier Sterling Jr. (Judy) of Blackstock, SC and James Calvin "J.C." Sterling Sr. of Salisbury, NC; two grandchildren, Tonya Saunders (John) of Salisbury, NC and Jake Sterling (Lana) of Lexington, NC; one great-grandson, Jacob Saunders of Salisbury, NC; numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Sterling was preceded in death by her husband Robert Grier Sterling, Sr.; daughter-in-law Taska C. Sterling; five brothers and two sisters.
Memorials may be made to the family at New Hope ARP Church Cemetery Fund, 1469 East Peach Road, Ridgeway, SC 29130.