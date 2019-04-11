Lena Woods (1920 - 2019)
Lena Woods, age of 98, passed on April 7, 2019 at Pruitt Health-Rock Hill. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Flint Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-1414
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
