Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lenore Barefoot Blankenship. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lenore Barefoot Blankenship passed away on August 1, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born September 21, 1926, to the late James Wallace Barefoot and Mollie Edna David Barefoot. A resident of Florence, SC, for nearly 80 years, she relocated to Rock Hill, SC, in 2009 and resided at HarborChase of Rock Hill.



A graduate of Florence High School, she worked out of the home for many years as a portrait artist and did free-lance work for a local photography studio. She also served as a part-time substitute in Florence County public schools and was a volunteer at McLeod Hospital. Lenore loved visual and performing arts, floral arranging and regularly designed arrangements for holidays and special occasions for HarborChase and Westminster Towers in Rock Hill.



She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Charles Guy Blankenship; a son, Guy Ellis Blankenship; and sisters, Frances B. Endicott and Betty B. Pefferman. Surviving are her sons, Steven Glenn (Karen) Blankenship of Newton, NC, and James Wallace "Wally" (Karen) Blankenship of Rock Hill; daughter-in-law, Sue G. Blankenship of Florence; grandchildren, Michael; Kevin (Judy), Brandon (Karen), Andrew (Stephanie) Blankenship; Victoria Blankenship (Abel) Creech; Renee Blankenship (William) Crawford and Deborah (Robert) Garrick; nine greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews and brother-in-law, John E. (Linda) Blankenship of Florence.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Waters-Powell Funeral Home, 400 S. Dargan Street, Florence, SC 29506, followed by a 2:00 p.m. celebration of life service in the chapel.



The family wishes to express their love and gratitude to the wonderful care givers at HarborChase of Rock Hill, Westminster Towers and Providence Care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the non-profit professional vocal ensemble based in Charleston, SC: The King's Counterpoint, 123 Neyle Street, Walterboro, SC, 29488.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close