Leonard Arthur Wiley II, 57 of Kodak, TN formerly of York, SC, passed away at home with his family by his side Monday, September 14, 2020 after a long courageous fight against cancer.
Len graduated from York Comprehensive High School in 1981 and was formerly employed for General Electric. His hobbies included four wheelers, atv trips, off-roading, camping, and taking trips to the mountains or the beach. He dearly loved his dogs, spending time with family and stirring the pot.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Arthur Wiley Sr.
He is survived by his fiancÃ©e, Gail Morrow; son, Wesley Clark; daughter, Rebecca Decker (Thomas); mother, Evelyn Johnsey; sister, Melinda Pittman (Skip and Elizabeth); extended family, Buzz Johnsey, Carole Lattimore, and Lynn Brazzell.
There will be a Memorial service and reception at 2:00PM on Saturday September 26th at Liberty Church in York, SC.
Liberty Church: 410 Blessed Hope Road, York S.C. 29745
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Lemons of Love who provided care packages to Len and other adults during chemo treatments.
Donations may be made at: https://give.classy.org/MemoryofLenWiley
Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
.