1/1
Leonard Arthur Wiley II
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Arthur Wiley II, 57 of Kodak, TN formerly of York, SC, passed away at home with his family by his side Monday, September 14, 2020 after a long courageous fight against cancer.

Len graduated from York Comprehensive High School in 1981 and was formerly employed for General Electric. His hobbies included four wheelers, atv trips, off-roading, camping, and taking trips to the mountains or the beach. He dearly loved his dogs, spending time with family and stirring the pot.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Arthur Wiley Sr.

He is survived by his fiancÃ©e, Gail Morrow; son, Wesley Clark; daughter, Rebecca Decker (Thomas); mother, Evelyn Johnsey; sister, Melinda Pittman (Skip and Elizabeth); extended family, Buzz Johnsey, Carole Lattimore, and Lynn Brazzell.

There will be a Memorial service and reception at 2:00PM on Saturday September 26th at Liberty Church in York, SC.

Liberty Church: 410 Blessed Hope Road, York S.C. 29745

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Lemons of Love who provided care packages to Len and other adults during chemo treatments.

Donations may be made at: https://give.classy.org/MemoryofLenWiley

Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved