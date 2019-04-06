Mr. Leonard B. Philbeck, 76 of 569 Hillside Dr. died April 4, 2019 at home. He is survived by wife; Angela Philbeck, two children; Barry Philbeck II (Lynn) and Samantha Yarborough, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two siblings. Visitation will be held on Sat., April 6, 2019 4pm til 6pm and Sun., April 7, 2019 2pm til 4pm at The home of his son, Barry Philbeck II, 2090 Serenity Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Arrangememnts by Faith Funeral Service of York.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 6, 2019