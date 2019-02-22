Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Cody. View Sign





Leonard Bruce Cody, 81, of Rock Hill passed in peace on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice and Community Care.



The funeral service will be at 3 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with the Reverend Emily Sutton officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM Saturday at the Funeral Home.



Leonard was the loving son of the late Robert Lloyd Cody, Sr. and Nellie Moss Cody. He worked hard all his life and enjoyed working many years with his brother, Odell. He was a good man who spoke his mind whether you wanted to hear it or not. If you were his friend, he loved you with his whole heart. He enjoyed being with family, spending time with his friends at Bojangles (yes men do gossip), listening to gospel music, flea markets, Nascar, and talking proudly of his granddaughter, Cody. He will be truly missed by all that knew him.



He is survived by his sister, Gaynell Cody Donald, and was the loving father of Ronnie Cody and Debra Dawkins and the proud grandfather of Cody Dawkins. Leonard will be fondly remembered as a loving father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend.



In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Mullinax Cody, and brothers; Robert, Charles, Odell, and Teddy Cody.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wayne T. Patrick Hospice and Community Care at PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731 or to Bethel United Methodist Church at 1232 Curtis St. Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Cody family.

