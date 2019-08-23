Mr. Givens, 89 pass away August 16 at Saturn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral Services will be Saturday August 24, 12:30 pm at James Chapel Baptist Church Fort Mill, SC. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park Rock Hill, SC. Minister Eva G. Nash will officiate and eulogize. He is survived by his children Roosevelt Dunham, Eva Nash Givens, Sadie Hooper(Willie), Mary Jenkins(Ernest), Annette Sutton(Derek), Linda Byrd, Annie Poage(Joe), Michael Givens(Judy) Leesburg, GA, Leonard Givens Jr.(Dorothy), Martha Lowery and Robert Lowery. Twenty four grandchildren, Seventy eight great- grandchildren, Twenty-Six Great - Great Grandchildren, A host of nieces cousins and friend. Services are entrusted to Gilmore Mortuary of Rock Hill, SC.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 23, 2019