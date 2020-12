Or Copy this URL to Share

Leroy Davis

April 19, 1959 - November 23, 2020

York, South Carolina - Mr. Leroy Davis, age of 61, of 15 Pecan Circle, York, SC. He departed this earthly life on November 23, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service begin at 1p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Parker Funeral Home Chapel followed by burial at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements





