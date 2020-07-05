1/1
Leroy William Wilson
1930 - 2020
Leroy William Wilson of Fort Mill, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Wayne T Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Unity Cemetery in Fort Mill on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM with the Rev. Josh Fite officiating. A native of Fort Mill, Mr. Wilson was the son of the late John Williams Wilson and Sarah Lambert Wilson. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. He loved his wife very much and he called her his "baby" until the very end. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He retired from Springs Cotton Mill after 35 years of service. He was also retired from the town of Fort Mill City Services and the Fort Mill School District maintenance department. Mr. Wilson was also an Elder member of Solid Rock Baptist Church, Fort Mill.

Surviving are his loving wife of 73 years, Alice Joyce Wilson; and daughter, Violet Freeman, husband Grady Freeman Sr., daughter, Joyce McBeth, husband David McBeth, daughter, Lisa Wilson, and daughter Tracy Wilson; sister, Minnie Mae Wilson; 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Lambert Wilson and Father, John William Wilson, son Leroy Ray Wilson, great grandchildren, Johnny Leroy Freeman, Michael Shane Freeman, Jeremy Shannon Freeman and Angle Michelle Freeman; son-n-law, Micheal Hooks, and siblings .... George Andrew Wilson, J.W. Wilson, Jesse Furman Wilson, Ella Josephine Wilson, Annie Bell Wilson and Olan Durham Wilson.

Due to current social distancing practices, no visitation will be held. Palmetto Funeral Home of Fort Mill is in charge of the services.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Palmetto Funeral Home
2049 Carolina Place Drive
Fort Mill, SC 29708
803-802-7788
