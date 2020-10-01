Leslie Stewart

Leslie Grier Stewart ROCK HILL, SC - Leslie Grier Stewart, age 70, died on September 24, 2020, in Rock Hill, SC. Leslie is survived by his siblings, Terry Stewart and Rena Owens; daughters, Kimberly Ramsey (Kevin Ramsey), Krystal Gilfillan (Terry Campbell) and Meghan Ballentine (Jeff Hinson); grandchildren, Kharman Stewart, Amaya Gilfillan, Kameron Ramsey, Jeramiah Campbell, and Ansleigh Sanders; and mother-in-law, Kitty Bailey. He is preceded in death by his parents, Grier Pierce Stewart and Thelma Latham Stewart; brother, Carol Stewart; and wives, Kathy Gregory Stewart and Dawn Bailey Stewart. Leslie was born on February 7, 1950, in Rock Hill, SC. He graduated from Rock Hill High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. Les retired from Rock Hill City Fire Department and Lesslie Volunteer Fire Department after many years of dedication. Leslie was a great family man, a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed wood lathing, building fishing rods, working on cars, riding motorcycles and history. A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the family home, 2482 Moss Tree Court, Rock Hill, SC 29730. The family will be accepting a drop-in between 4pm and 6pm following the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Leslie's life. Flowers can be sent to the family home and donations can be sent to the American Heart Association
.