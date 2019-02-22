Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester Ray Waldrop Sr.. View Sign

Lester Ray Waldrop, Sr., 72, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Atrium-Pineville, NC.



The service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene, 998 Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill, SC with Rev. Jonathan Parnell officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road with military honors.



Born in Rock Hill, SC, Waldrop was the son of the late Harley D Waldrop, Sr. and the late Margie Thomas Waldrop. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Dewey Waldrop, Jim Waldrop, and H D Waldrop, sisters, Rosey Coleman, and Beulah Philbeck. He was retired from General Tire and Rubber in Charlotte, NC. He was a former member of the Bee Keepers Association. He was a member of Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene. He served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War receiving a purple heart.



Surviving are his spouse, Brenda Rabon Waldrop; daughter, Carol W (Austin) Dawkins of McConnells, SC; son, Lester Ray (Jackie) Waldrop Jr. of Catawba, SC; sister, Joy Russell of Tigard, OR; four granddaughters, Amber (Brent) Rasnake, Breanna Dawkins, Madison Waldrop, Valerie Dawkins; two Grandsons, Cameron Waldrop, Chase Palmer; three great-granddaughters, Landry Palmer, Isabelle Dawkins, Maisyn Rasnake; two great-grandsons, Noah Rasnake and Duke Rasnake.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC and other times at the home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Waldrop's name to Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene, 998 Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



