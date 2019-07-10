Mrs. Letha Mae Childers Phillips, 84, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her home in Rock Hill.
Funeral service for Mrs. Phillips will be held at 9:00 AM Friday, June 12, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Larry Williams officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be Thursday, June 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill.
Born in York County November 4, 1934, Mrs. Phillips was the daughter of the late Ellye Steele Childers and the late Jenny Wray Massey. Mrs. Phillips spent most of her life taking care of the ones she loved. She always loved life to the fullest, and was a very strong woman. Mrs. Phillips will be truly missed. We love you!
Mrs. Phillips is survived by her husband, Joe Phillips; her daughter, Mary Kay Connelly of Rock Hill; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four brothers. Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by her son, two brothers and one sister.
Published in The Herald on July 10, 2019