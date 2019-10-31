Miss Ann Levins Mounts, 4, of Clover, SC, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Charlotte, NC.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 2445 Highway 557, Clover, SC with the Rev. Marcus VanVlake officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service in the Church Fellowship Hall. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.
Levins was born September 9, 2015 in Charlotte, NC.
Survivors are her parents Kyle and Cullie Mounts; sisters Rett and Lola Jean Mounts; maternal grandparents Tim and Ann Marsh of Clover, SC; paternal grandparents Wayne and Lori Mounts of Abbeville, SC; paternal great grandparents James and Martha Levins of Nevada, Marie Mounts of California; aunts Fleming Wallace (Rob) of Clover, SC, Marissa Robinson (Paul) of Greenville, SC; uncles Grady Marsh (Holly) of Isle of Palms, SC, Griffin Marsh of Greenville, SC; and numerous cousins.
Memorials may be made to the Downs Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte, 3900 Park Road, Suite C, Charlotte, NC 28209 or Levine Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 32861, Charlotte, NC 28232.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Miss Levins Mounts.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 31, 2019