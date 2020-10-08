Lewis "Lew" James Fallon, Jr., 89, beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Born in Dedham, MA, he was the son of the late Lewis Fallon and Elizabeth "Ella" Povolny Fallon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Fallon and his sisters, Rosemary Collins, Barbara Reynolds, Patricia MacKinnon and Betty Curry.
He served in the Marine Corps for 24 years with tours in Korea - receiving a Purple Heart - and in Vietnam - receiving the Navy Achievement Medal (with Combat "V"), retiring as Captain in 1974. After retiring from the Marine Corps, Mr. Fallon worked for Bechtel, Prospect House in Arlington, VA, Great America, the VA Hospital in DC, and Kinneret in Orlando FL.
He was passionate about serving his community through his volunteer activities and board participations with Habitat of Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County for over 20 years. This also gave him the opportunity to travel to El Salvador and Korea to build homes for those in need and to teach others' skills in homebuilding and community development.
Lew is remembered by those who held him dearly as a caring, loving and steadfast person who was as quick witted as he was mischievous. He was constantly busy creating, fixing, and building things and sharing many well-remembered life stories. Stories about his years as a child and mischievous young man, meeting his lovely wife of 65 years on a blind date and many stories about his military career.
Mr. Fallon is survived by his son, Lewis James "Jim" Fallon, III and wife, Ruth of Winter Park, FL, his daughter, Marj Strickland and husband, Russ of Fort Mill, SC, his grandson, Russell Strickland, Jr. and wife, Shelby of Raleigh, NC, his granddaughter, April Williams and husband, Jeff of Indian Land, SC and four great-grandchildren, Elliott & Alex Strickland, Aria and Kaiden Williams and several nieces and nephews. He was greeted in heaven by his great-granddaughter, Skylar Elizabeth Williams.
The family invites friends and family to attend a memorial service to be held at 2 pm, Saturday, October 10th at Woodland Methodist Church, 801 Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC. Pastor Michael Leonhardt will officiate.
The service will be live-streamed @ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChd40N2obH1kClaSdpia2Lw/videos
. A private burial will be held in Winter Park, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lew's name to Habitat of Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County, 4116 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959; or Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23453.
