Lewis Henry Blackwelder Jr.
1941 - 2020
Lewis Henry Blackwelder, Jr., 78, of York passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Hickory Grove Church of God with Rev. Mike Goodwin and Mr. David Browning officiating. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the service.

Lewis was born September 6, 1941 to the late Lewis H. Blackwelder, Sr. and Lillie Rose Blackwelder, He was the widower of Marjorie Childers Blackwelder. Lewis worked 46 years for Wylie Brothers in York and was also a painter.

He is survived by his sons, Mike Blackwelder, Brian Blackwelder, both of York, daughters, Lois Browning (David) of Delta, AL, Lisa Martin (James) of York, sisters, Renee B. Dover of Clover, Edith B. Ivey of Laurenburg, 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

In addition, to his parents and loving wife, Marjorie, Lewis was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Ann Blackwelder, brother, Leroy Blackwelder, sisters, Margaret Parker, Lucille Montgomery, Virginia Alexander, Geraldine Blackwelder, Doris Huffstetler, granddaughter, Jessica Pittman and daughter in law, Jenny Pittman.

Lewis was a good loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a hard worker and a loving and caring man. We will miss you and we will see you again on the other side.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Blackwelder family.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Hickory Grove Church of God
AUG
23
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Hickory Grove Church of God
