Lila Jean Williams, a resident of Fort Lawn, South Carolina went to be with the Lord on June 28th 2020. She passed peacefully at the age of 81 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
Lila was born July 20, 1938, daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth Broom, of Fort Mill, South Carolina. Lila was also preceded in death by her sister, Susan Satterthwaite.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Johnnie Gerald Williams of Fort Lawn; sister Esther "Bunny" (David) and sister-in-law June Hough; three sons, Jerry, Scott (Kindra), and Jeff (Kelley); three grandchildren, Whitney (Jared), Aaron, Trinity; two great grandchildren, Sullivan and Atlas; and several nieces and nephews.
Lila was a graduate of Fort Mill High School. After high school, she married and raised her three sons while traveling around the world as a military wife. Once the travels ended, they made a permanent residence in Fort Lawn, South Carolina. While living in Fort Lawn, Lila worked for the YMCA Camp Thunderbird for many years. After retiring, Lila spent over 20 years volunteering at Springs Memorial Hospital. She was an active member of El Bethel United Methodist Church for many years and loved her church family. Lila's most fulfilling accomplishment was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Their time together included many adventures and always lots of laughter.
A private memorial service will be held. Memorial donations can be made to El Bethel United Methodist Church, PO Box 543, Fort Lawn, SC 29714.
