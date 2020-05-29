The graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Unity Cemetery, with the Rev. Karen H. Radcliffe officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. (Please follow social distancing at the cemetery.)
Born in Mecklenburg County, N.C., Mrs. Boatwright was the last surviving of five children born to late Rasie W. Merritt and Eva Blanchard Merritt. She was retired from Springs Industries as a weaver after more than 30 years and was a member of its Springtimer's Club. Mrs. Boatwright was a very active member of St. John's United Methodist Church and was in the Ladies' Bible Class. She enjoyed making quilts, sewing, and ceramics.
Surviving are two sons, Larry Spinks and his wife, Linda of Fort Mill and Danny R. Spinks and his wife Claudette of Hendersonville, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Karen, Kimberly, Jaimie, Whitney, and Lori; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Cole L. Spinks and later by Oscar Boatwright.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on May 29, 2020.