Lillian Kay Heffner Eaves, 69, of York, SC, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Bratton Funeral Home with the Reverend Mike Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Lillian was born on June 25, 1950 in York County. She was a daughter of the late William C. Heffner, Sr. and Jessie York Heffner. When able, Lillian attended Hickory Grove Church of God.
Lillian is survived by her husband, Douglas "Doug" Eaves, Sr., daughters, Sirena White (James "Billy"), Loretta Elliott, Teresa Garvin, son, Douglas Eaves, Jr. (Krissi), sisters, Brenda "Faye" Williams (Wallace), Rose "Tiny Bush (Bill), 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her sisters, Lorraine Cripps, Shirley Adams, brothers, William C. "Bebop" Heffner, Larry Dean Heffner, John Henry Heffner, and grandson, Clayton Eaves.
In memory of Lillian Kay Eaves, memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 30, 2020