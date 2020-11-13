Lillian Kemp
April 17, 1935 - November 11, 2020
York, South Carolina - My mother, Lillian Ruddle Kemp passed away November 11, 2020, shortly before noon. She passed after a long illness.
She was intensely private, completely devoted to her family and the strongest toughest woman I've ever known.
Lillian was born April 17, 1935 to the late Ruben Dee Ruddle and Lillian Oleah Simmons Ruddle in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
She was mother to my self Jerry (Cristi), Rob (Lisa), Mark (Angie) and Matthew (Angi). She was grandmother (Granny) to Taylor (Sarah), Maralee (Ted), Harper, Kaylee (Alec), Jesse (Taylor), Haydn, Briggs, Pratt, and Gabe, Great Grandmother to Wyatt and Bette, Annabelle, and Kemp and Otis her four-legged son. She is also survived by siblings, Harold Ruddle (Joy), Norman Ruddle (Jenny), Larry Ruddle, Bobby Ruddle (Wendy), Rodney Ruddle (Carolyn), Ethel Blevins, Elaine Ruddle, Sarah Buatti and Linda Zerbe. She was friend to Cathy Kemp who spent much time with her these last years and made my Mother's days more pleasant. My brothers and I were blessed and honored to be able to care for her and keep her home surrounded by love and great respect during the past 5 weeks. I'm so proud of Rob, Mark and Matthew for how they selflessly took care of our mother. She died peacefully in her sleep and now is with my dad and baby brother Brian Scott. I will miss her but she left me and all of her family with so many wonderful memories and a desire to walk in her shoes. Never heard a harsh word come from her, she didn't talk about other folks. She lived simply and just loved us (her family) with all her heart. Providence Care helped us take care of mom and we are so grateful to them, they are truly earthly angels!
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald H. Kemp, Jr. and son, Brian Scott Kemp.
Due to concerns over Covid there will not be a graveside or visitation or service. We will have a memorial in the future. Mom will be cremated and we plan to take her and my dad's ashes to Pennsylvania where they have burial plots near family this summer. We wish memorials be made to Providence Care, P.O. Box 10984, Rock Hill, SC 29731. Love you mom!
