Lillian Phillips Huffstetler, 101, widow of William Robert Huffstetler, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at The Atrium in Pineville, NC. Daughter of John Albert Phillips, Sr. and Ellen Baker Phillips, Lillian was born April 28, 1919, in Lancaster County. Pastor David Kiehn of Park Baptist Church officiated at her funeral on Saturday, August 15, in Grandview Memorial Park. She was predeceased by siblings Ila Porter, Braskel Phillips, and John Phillips, Jr. She is survived by siblings Max Phillips, Sr. and Faye Branham and sisters-in-law Marie Phillips and Betty Phillips. Lillian is also survived by her children, Ellen Ringer and husband Jim, Doug Huffstetler, Ed Huffstetler and wife Tonda, and Myra Bonner.



Lillian was very proud of being Salutatorian of Rock Hill High School Class of 1937 and of her long membership at Park Baptist Church. She was also proud of her grandchildren Jean Cannon, Leigh Summer, Kyle Vick, Whitney Boggs, Kayce Graupner, Tammy Irby, Stephanie Carter, Summer Donahue, Lillian Bonner, and Ann Bonner-Stewart; her great-grandchildren Kayleigh and Hannah Cannon, Sarah and Sam Summer, Michelle and Nicole Vick, Avery and Graham Boggs, Benjamin and Oliver Graupner, Will Irby, Zachary and Mason Carter, Grey and Neely Donahue, Mele and Jolene Bonner-Vaitaki and Claire and Celeste Bonner-Stewart made her life even better. Great-great-grandson Eli Irby completed Lillian's joy.



Memorials can be made in Lillian's name to Park Baptist Church, 717 E. Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store