Lillian Steele
1932 - 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Lillian Warr Steele, 88, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Carolina Gardens at Rock Hill.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church, with Dr. Jim Neal officiating and Reverend Ben Winn assisting. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends from 4:30 pm until 6:00 pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Born in Chester, SC, Mrs. Steele was the daughter of the late Winston Alexander Warr and the late Mamie Raines Warr. She was also preceded in death by her son, Charles R Blake, her sisters, Louise Lee, Dorothy Rhinehart, Vermelle Markesae, Hazel Thompson, and Rebecca Strawhorn; her brothers, Claude Warr, and Bobby Warr. She was retired from Celanese Corporation with 44 years of service. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Surviving are her two daughters, Donna Blake Tidwell of Myrtle Beach, SC and Karen Blake (Jimmy) O'Connor of York, SC; her sister, Joyce Black of Citrus Spring, FL; her grandchildren, Charlie Blake, Jerrad Tidwell, Hollie Blake, Kayla Brady (Mason Love) and Haylee (Tanner) Mullinax; her great-great grandchildren, Beau and Colt Love.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Calling hours
04:30 - 06:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home
NOV
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
