Linda A. Caggiano passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24th after a courageous battle with cancer.
Linda was born on May 17th, 1955 in Gaffney, South Carolina, the fourth child among eight in the family of Vincent G. and Sarah C. Caggiano.
Linda enjoyed a long and successful career in the banking industry until her first battle with breast cancer in 2012, but that never stopped her continued fight to overcome adversity with a smile.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Katherine Antoinette Warren (Matt) and her son William Frank Vincent Reeves (fiancee Cori); her brothers Franklin B. Caggiano (Sharon), Dr. Anthony V. Caggiano, Sr. (Janice), Alfred A. Caggiano (Dorothy), Christopher J. Caggiano, Sr. (Lisa) and her sister Sarah C. Tajana (Carlo) and numerous nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her parents, and her brothers Vincent G. Caggiano, III and Joseph P. Caggiano.
Services will be held at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home in Rock Hill, SC on Friday, November 1st at 11:00am.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 29, 2019