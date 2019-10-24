Linda Ann Burris

Linda Ann Burris, of 342 Friedheim Road, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. The funeral service will be 11:00 am at Langrum Branch Baptist Church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Survivors include one son, Christopher Burris of Rock Hill; one daughter, April Burris-Chisholm of North Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Laila Burris and Landon Burris, both of Rock Hill; sisters, Sarah Thompson, Mary Smith(Jessie), Carolyn Burris, Daphne Hicks(Joe), and Shelia Burris(Bobby) all of Rock Hill, and Ellen Brown of York, SC. Visitation will be 5-7pm Friday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
