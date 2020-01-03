Linda Ann Hughes, age 70, passed away December 24, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Linda Ann was born in Columbia, SC in 1949 and the daughter of the late Benton H. Hughes and Iris S. Hughes. She was a graduate of USC School of Journalism and later obtained a Master's Degree in Family Counseling from
Western Carolina University.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Linda Ann is survived by sisters, Mary Beth Hughes (Donna), Cyndi Hughes Derr, Janice Hughes Hipp (Jeff), Pamela Hughes Baxley (Steve) and Barbara Hughes Trouten; her nieces, Elizabeth Hughes, Patricia Conklin, Julie Marrow, Rebecca Baxley, Katherine Baxley and Mandy Trouten; and her nephews, Chris Trouten and Josh Trouten.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials in her name be made to the Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway, Ft. Mill, SC, 29715 or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829,
Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 3, 2020