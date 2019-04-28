Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pastor Linda Ann Tedder Jenkins, 70, of York departed her earthly home and joined her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.



Linda was born on October 5, 1948 in Rock Hill to the late William and Betty Vaughn Tedder. Linda passionately served as the Pastor of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and Richburg United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother.



Linda was a genuine example of faith, hope and love to all that knew her. She spent most of her time serving the two churches, helping everyone in any way that she could and visiting with family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and loving church family.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother Jimmy Catledge and one sister Susan Tedder.



She leaves behind her children Bill Jenkins of Macon, Ga and Angela Constantine and husband Andrew of York, along with her sister Patsy Archie of York. Also surviving to cherish her memory are her special grandchildren Andrew, Alex and Ayden.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill.



A Funeral Service to celebrate Linda's life will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Long and Rev. David McManus officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, Rock Hill.



The family will accept flowers as well as memorials made to; Pleasant Grove Methodist Church, 2868 Gaston Farm Road, Richburg, SC 29729 or Richburg United Methodist Church, 124 E Lancaster St. Richburg, SC 29729.



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Rock Hill is proudly serving the Jenkins family.



Online condolences may be registered at

Pastor Linda Ann Tedder Jenkins, 70, of York departed her earthly home and joined her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.Linda was born on October 5, 1948 in Rock Hill to the late William and Betty Vaughn Tedder. Linda passionately served as the Pastor of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and Richburg United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother.Linda was a genuine example of faith, hope and love to all that knew her. She spent most of her time serving the two churches, helping everyone in any way that she could and visiting with family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and loving church family.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother Jimmy Catledge and one sister Susan Tedder.She leaves behind her children Bill Jenkins of Macon, Ga and Angela Constantine and husband Andrew of York, along with her sister Patsy Archie of York. Also surviving to cherish her memory are her special grandchildren Andrew, Alex and Ayden.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill.A Funeral Service to celebrate Linda's life will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Long and Rev. David McManus officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, Rock Hill.The family will accept flowers as well as memorials made to; Pleasant Grove Methodist Church, 2868 Gaston Farm Road, Richburg, SC 29729 or Richburg United Methodist Church, 124 E Lancaster St. Richburg, SC 29729.Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Rock Hill is proudly serving the Jenkins family.Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com Published in The Herald from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close