Ms. Linda Ann Thompson of 537 Green St., passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. The funeral service will be 4 PM, Sunday at Union Baptist Church with the Rev. Ronnie L. Baxter, officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Ms. Thompson may be viewed Sunday from 3 PM until the hour of service. Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 16, 2019