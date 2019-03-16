Linda Ann (Johnson) Thompson (1957 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Ann (Johnson) Thompson.

Ms. Linda Ann Thompson of 537 Green St., passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. The funeral service will be 4 PM, Sunday at Union Baptist Church with the Rev. Ronnie L. Baxter, officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Ms. Thompson may be viewed Sunday from 3 PM until the hour of service. Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.