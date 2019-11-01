Mrs. Linda M. Bolin, 76, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at West End Baptist Church with Mr. Tip Frank officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Hollis Lakes Road.
Born in Camden, NJ, Mrs. Bolin was the daughter of the late Rutledge Taylor and the late Marietta Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Bolin; her son, Jimmy Bolin; and her brother, Lawrence Taylor. Linda was a US Army nurse having served in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. She also retired as a nurse from the Rock Hill Dialysis Clinic. Linda enjoyed visiting senior living facilities, delivering Meals on Wheels, and many church ministries. She was a member of West End Baptist Church.
Surviving are her son, Christopher Bolin and wife, Ely; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Bolin; and two granddaughters, Jessica and Brandi.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Bolin's name to the of SC, 4124 Clemson Blvd, #L, Anderson, SC 29621.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Bolin family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 1, 2019