Mrs. Linda Holmes Collins, 71, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the start of the service at 12:30 Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel. Chaplain Nate Cline will officiate services and the burial will be private.
Born in Macon, GA, Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by her husband, Jack M. Collins; daughter, Angela Collins; her brothers, Douglas and Cliff Holmes; sister, Delores Littleton; and her parents, Thomas Haskell Holmes and Letitia Kelly Holmes. She was a member of the Shrine Club Auxiliary, Eastern Star, and Elks Lodge 1318.
Survivors include her daughters, Tammy McCraw (Bryan) and Dawn Collins (Mike); son, Benny Collins; granddaughter, Katie McCraw and grandson, Rhyne McCraw; and her sisters, Loretta Walters and Gail Holbrooks.
Memorials may be made to Kindred At Home Foundation 223 S Herlong Ave Ste 120, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or to 9050 West Ferris St. Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 28, 2020