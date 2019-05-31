Linda Dianne Freeman entered the gates of heaven on May 28, 2019. She was borned in Kingstree, SC. She was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Edna Swearingen. She is preceded in death also by her brother, Woodrow Swearingen, Jr. sisters, Edna Blackwell and Miram Walters. She is survived by her son, Freddie Freeman, Jr.; daughter, Laure Wright; 2 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; sister, Ruth Pindak and brother, Dale Swearingen, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held June 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lighthouse Pentecostal Holiness Church in Fort Mill, SC, Pastors Carl and Larry Williams and Bishop Howard Bush will be officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2p.m. prior to the service. We would like to thank all the staff of Piedmont Medical Center for their continuous care. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on May 31, 2019