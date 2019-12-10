On the morning of November 29th, 2019 Linda Gail Fletcher Rogers, age 79, of Mars Hill, NC, passed peacefully in her sleep. She was born in Kershaw, SC to Teresa and Jesse Fletcher and was attending Columbia College when she met her husband Gene on a blind date. Linda and Gene were married for 55 years and dedicated much of their lives to their community, scouting, and the outdoors. They traveled the country many times with friends and family and loved to explore new places and meet new people - they never met a stranger. Linda was the executive director of the Pisgah Girl Scout council in Asheville, NC until she retired and they settled in a quiet valley in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Passionate about gardening, Linda could often be seen in her sun hat in the yard tending to her flowers. However, nothing made Linda happier than being with her grandchildren, she was known to roll with them in the grass, take them on a gem mining adventures, and camp in the RV - even if it was just parked in the driveway. Linda was predeceased by her husband, Russell Eugene "Gene" Rogers and survived by her brother David Fletcher, sister Janice Fletcher Baker, her three children Russell, Teri, and Mary, and five grandchildren Emily, Elise, William, Ian, and Patrick. In lieu of flowers, please send your donation to one of the following organizations: The Pisgah Girl Scout Council at PO Box 8249, Asheville, NC 28814 or the at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. A memorial service will be held at Heath Springs Baptist Church, 101 N Main St., Heath Springs, SC on Sunday, December 22, at 2:00 pm.

