Mrs. Linda Kay Branson Garrison, 69, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Rock Hill.



A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, March 15, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Davis officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.



Born in Beckley, West Virginia, Mrs. Garrison was preceded in death by her father, Charles Branson.



She is survived by her husband, John Garrison; sons, Robert Williams of Rock Hill and Scot Williams of Saint Albany, IN; mother, Bertha Riddle of Titusville, FL; brother, Charles Branson of Titusville; sisters, Loretta Derryberry of Columbia, TN, Michelle Denison of Titusville, and Robin Branson of Tega Cay, SC; four grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her 8 loving dogs.



Memorials may be made to the Humane Society 8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715.

