Funeral services for Linda C. Hopkins, 72, of Reynolds, will be held on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Heritage Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Linda passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at her home. She was of the Baptist faith.She was preceded in death by her parents, William Andrew Costner and Evelyn Lowery Costner and her husband, Carson Edward Hopkins.Survivors include two sons, Bo Hopkins (Ann) of Reynolds and Denny Hopkins (Michelle) of Goose Creek, SC; one daughter, Crystal Wainwright (Lamar) of Reynolds; one brother, Mike Costner of Salisbury, NC; one sister, Susan Sanders (Terry) of Chester, SC; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her companion Buddy Battles of Reynolds and his son Jeff Battles of Kentucky; several nieces and nephews also survive.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088.

