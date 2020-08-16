1/1
Linda Howison
Linda Lesslie Howison, 74, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Rock Hill.

A private memorial service will be held 11:00 Monday, August 17, 2020 at Rogers Memorial ARP Church in Rock Hill with Pastor David Stover officiating.

Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Howison was the daughter of the late, David E. Lesslie and Jean C. Lesslie. She was a member of Rogers Memorial ARP Church, worked for Hoechst Celanese for 30 years and retired in 2015 from Isochem Colors in Clover, SC.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, John E. Howison of Beaufort, SC; daughter, Tracy Lyn Howison of the home; sisters, Pamela Lesslie Ashe (Ronnie)of McConnells, Susan Lesslie Dove (Dale) of Rock Hill, and Sharon Lesslie Goodman (Wayne) of Rock Hill; also surviving are her grandpets, Bella and Dixie Howison.

Memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice 500 Lakeshore Parkway Rock Hill, SC 29730 or to Rogers Memorial ARP Church 1820 Eden Terrace Rock Hill, SC. 29730.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Rogers Memorial ARP Church
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
