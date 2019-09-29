Laura Jo Owens, 66, of York, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. Laura was born on February 3, 1953 in York, SC. She graduated from York High School and Erskine College, and was a veteran of the US Navy. She was the daughter of the late Billie Ira Owens and Mildred Jo Roberts Owens. She is survived by her sister, Mary Roberts "Robbie" Owens Lee (Bryan) of Charleston SC, and her brother, Joseph Earl Owens, also of York.
Visitation with the family will be held at Bratton Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 29, 2019