Linda (Mosher) Moss
1952 - 2020
Linda Mosher Moss, 67, of Sharon, SC, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Sharon, SC with the Reverends David Brannon and Larry Nunn officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 am on Thursday, at the church, before the service. The burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Linda was born on October 3, 1952 in Seattle, WA. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth Mosher and Margaret Lucille Hyden Mosher.

She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Sharon, SC.

Linda is survived by her husband, Larry Ben Moss, sons, Ronnie Moss (Heather), Jason Moss (Jessica), daughter, Tammy Moss Green (Stacy), brothers, Bobby Mosher, Mike Mosher, and four grandchildren, Rylie Green, Keely Moss, Bella Moss, Kinsley Cooper.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Moss family.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
JUN
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
