Linda Cody Sessoms, 81, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 after a prolonged illness at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Linda was born and raised in Belmont NC. She was the daughter of the late Clyde Moore Cody and the late Buena Dove Allison Cody. Linda came to know the Lord at an early age. Linda loved to read her bible and pray for others. Her hobbies included reading, gardening and restoring furniture, but her greatest joy came from spending time and making memories with her family and friends. Those who knew her will always cherish the memories they shared with this truly special lady.
Linda is survived by her sons, Mike (Tracie) Sessoms of Georgia and Brian (Sallie) Sessoms of North Carolina; her five grandchildren; her brothers, Jim (Irma) Cody of Zanesville Ohio and Rick (Susan) Cody of Belmont NC.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in the memory of Linda Sessoms to the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 9, 2020