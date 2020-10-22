Linda Sue Jackson, 69, was born at home in Milton, West Virginia to Eli and Hattie (Johnson) Vititoe. She was the sixth child of nine. The blond-haired, blue-eyed girl was known to be sweet and kind to all she met, and this continued to be true throughout her life. Linda left this world on October 17, 2020, to behold the glorious brightness of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Although her departure was unexpected, she is no doubt basking in the splendors of her eternal heavenly home. Two years after graduating from Milton High School, Linda made a trip from Milton, West Virginia, where she was born and raised, to visit her brother Marvin in Florida. There she met Marvin's good friend Samuel Jackson. Sam and Linda took an immediate liking to each other and were married just six weeks later on May 18, 1970. For the five decades that followed, she remained a devoted and loving wife. She was proud to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary with Sam in May 2020. Linda was an exceptional mother who loved her children dearly, including her first-born daughter Deena, her always creative son, Joel, and the baby of the bunch, her daughter Leah. Having even more love to give, she adopted her granddaughters, Alyssa and Anna Jazzie, and raised them as her own. Linda always seemed happiest when her house was full, and she loved large family gatherings. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving because she got to cook for so many people and loved the joy and laughter that echoed throughout her home. At these events, she could often be seen sitting at the dining room table watching her kids' antics from a distance with a pleased smile on her face. Besides her husband, Samuel, Linda is survived by her children Deena (Carlos), Joel (Chelsea), Leah (Samuel) Meyer, brother Marvin (Karen Sue), Otis (Tanya), sister Peggy (Vititoe) Suttle (Paul), many nephews and nieces, cousins, and friends. She is also survived by her grandsons, Santana and Amos. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Kenneth, Melvin, Robert, Bernard Dale, sister Mary Vititoe Robbins, sister-in-law, Karen Sue, and grandson Stephen Dossey. Linda Jackson was always thinking of others, and this thoughtfulness was evident in her penchant for sending greeting cards to her loved ones and friends. She always remembered birthdays and special events, and sometimes she would send a happy card just to say hello. At other times, she would send cards to offer an encouraging word that brightened the days of many people who knew her. People were always happy to see her, whether the cashiers at Walmart, the tellers at the bank, or the folks who crossed her path wherever she went. Her acts of kindness, generosity, and hospitality will not be forgotten. Animals were often drawn to Linda. It was almost as if they could sense she was a friend who would keep them safe. She adopted many furry friends over the years, including a clowder of cats whom she loved and who loved her in return. Her favorite was a white cat whom she affectionately referred to as "Baby Boy." Most importantly, Linda loved God. Every kind word or deed flowed from her relationship with Jesus. She spent many hours studying Scripture and faithfully praying for others. In return, God blessed her with a fruitful life. She walked humbly before Him and is now home. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may give to a charity that feeds the hungry, clothes the poor, or if a family member is struggling, help that person. Loved ones will gather at Faith Funeral Home at 730 US-321, York, SC, 29745 on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 11a.m. Family and friends will meet for a brief time of visitation. From there attendees will be escorted to Rose Hill Cemetery in York where Rev. Judy A Bauman will commit Linda Jackson's body to the ground until the Lord's return.



