Mrs. Linda Jean Sexton Sutphin, 71, of Clover, SC, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, SC.
Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with the Rev. Byron Sherer officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the home, 2120 Southbend Road, Clover.
Mrs. Sutphin was born February 6, 1948 in York County, SC to the late William Henry and Helen Louise Blackwelder Sexton.
She was preceded in death by five brothers and step daughter, Tonja Jo Brindle.
Survivors are her husband Gordon Bennett Sutphin; daughters Teresa Stewart Winstead of Clover, SC; Tracy Stewart Mattevi (Chris) of York, SC, Myra Stewart Montgomery (Emmett) of Clover, SC, Carol Stewart Johnson of Rock Hill, SC; son Martin Luther Stewart, Jr. "LittleMan" of York, SC; step-sons Timothy Lee Sutphin (Sally) of York, SC, Gordon B. Sutphin, Jr. (Michelle) of Thomasville, NC; sisters Frances Blackwood of York, SC, Loraine Campbell of Clover, SC, Rebecca Blackwood (Tommy) of Sharon, SC, Delores Hamilton (Whitey) of Hickory Grove, SC; brother Charles Edward Sexton "Buck" (Joan) of Clover, SC; twelve grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Sutphin.
Published in The Herald on June 28, 2019