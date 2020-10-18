Mrs. Linda Marie Weaver LeGrande, 74, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House. A memorial service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. John's United Methodist Church with Revs. David Surrett and Ryan Powell officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stjohnsrh/
. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 5:00-6:30 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Interment will be private.
Mrs. LeGrande was a native of Rock Hill, SC and the daughter of the late Charles Watson and Alma Marie Faile Weaver. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church and retired from US Cotton as Human Resource Director. She previously worked as Human Resource Director with Robert's Systems in Charlotte, NC and in Employee Relations with Duke Energy in the Production Support Department and in the Catawba Nuclear Station Construction Department. She was a wonderful homemaker and loved to cook and care for her family. Mrs. LeGrande never forgot a friend or family member's birthday or anniversary and always recognized the special occasion with a card.
Mrs. LeGrande is survived by her husband of 54 years, David E. LeGrande, Jr. of the home; son, Eric LeGrande of Rock Hill; her sister, Jean Auten (Herbert) of Rock Hill and nephews, Tommy Auten (Terri), Steve Auten (Kim), Chip Wilson (Tracey) and her niece, Barbara Walshaw (Dwayne). She was preceded in death by her brother, Ken Weaver.
Memorials may be made to the St. John's United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 321 S. Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Condolences may be made to the LeGrande family at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.