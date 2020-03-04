Linda Hensley Whaley, 74, of Clover, SC, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Bratton Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Yates officiating.
Linda is the daughter of the late Everett R. Hensley and Madge Hester Hensley. She was the widow of Bobby Dee Whaley.
Linda is survived by her son, Mark Edward Whaley, granddaughter, Jessie Whaley Weildon, brothers, Everett T. Hensley, David W. Hensley, sisters, Carolyn Meeler and Martha Brown.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kay McClain.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 4, 2020