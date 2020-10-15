Master Sergeant (Retired) Lindsay M. Bailes (84) of Carlisle passed away on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Bailes was born December 23, 1935 in York, South Carolina to his parents Walter M. Bailes and Annie M. (Jonas) Bailes. He graduated from York High School in June 1954 and entered the US Army. Lindsay made the Army his career, retiring in June 1978 after 24 years of active military service. He served in Germany, Korea, Vietnam, and the United States and was awarded the Bronze Star for his duty in Vietnam. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal on four separate occasions and at the time of his retirement from the Army, Lindsay was awarded the Legion of Merit for his service to the Nation.
After retirement from the US Army, Lindsay worked for the State of Pennsylvania, serving with the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency in Harrisburg, PA for 17 years as the Network Control Manager. He retired from State employment in 1995.
Mr. Bailes is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Christine M. (Boehm) Bailes, whom he met and married in Germany while serving in the military. He and Christine are the proud parents of two sons - Donnie R. Bailes (wife Jeannette) of Middletown, PA and Colonel (Retired) Robert L. Bailes (wife Kris) of Columbia, SC. They are also survived by six Grandchildren - Jennifer Williams (husband Charles) of Dallastown, PA; Stephanie Bailes of Carlisle, PA; 2nd Lieutenant Jackson Bailes of Vance Air Force Base, OK; and Sara, Zachary, and Jacob Bailes, all of Columbia, SC. He is additionally survived by several nephews and nieces. Lindsay loved to visit with his relatives and school friends in York, S.C.
Lindsay was very active in his church, Dickinson Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder since 1975. He also served as a member of the Church's Session for 15 years. Mr. Bailes was an avid golfer and worked at the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course for a number of years after retiring from the State of Pennsylvania.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a viewing will be held from 5:00pm to 6:00pm, Sunday at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd. A Private funeral service will be held Monday, with Pastor Neal McCulloch of Dickinson Presbyterian Church officiating. The service can be viewed online by going to www.youtube.com
and searching for "Bailes Service Hoffman" starting at 11:00AM.
Private interment will be held Tuesday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name may be offered to Dickinson Presbyterian Church, 12 Church Road Carlisle, PA 17015.
To sign the guest book or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com