Lindsey Columbus Vaughn Jr., age 79, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10th, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church of Fort Mill with the Rev. Karen H. Radcliffe officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Lindsey was born on June 4, 1939 in Spartanburg, S.C. to the late Lindsey and Agnes Vaughn. He graduated from Rock Hill High School and Wofford College. He retired from the sales division of EM Industries/Merck in 2006. Lindsey was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church. He loved golf, fishing, the beach and his grandchildren.
Lindsey is survived by his wife of 58 years, Billie; his daughter Dr. Melissa Lowe of Greensboro, NC; his daughter Ashley Vaughn and her husband Mark Bransfield of Winnetka, Illinois; his twin sister, Lillian Hunter and her husband Jerry Hunter of Greenville, SC; his five grandchildren, Matthew Lowe, Sarah Lowe and Lauren Lowe of Greensboro, NC and Clementine Vaughn Bransfield and Dashiell Vaughn Bransfield of Winnetka, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wofford College Library Fund, 429 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29303-3663 or to St. John's UMC, PO Box 1298, Fort Mill, SC 29716.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 6, 2019