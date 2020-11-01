Lindy Lou Aldridge Leopard
July 22, 1939 - October 28, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mrs. Lindy Lou Aldridge Leopard, 81, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Mrs. Leopard was born in Chester County, SC, and was the daughter of the late Lee Aldridge and the late Gladys Blanks Aldridge. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Lee Leopard, Sr. and her son, Jimmie Lee Leopard, Jr.
All services for Mrs. Leopard will be private.
Mrs. Leopard is survived by her son, Gary Leopard; her two daughters, Terry L Burden of Rock Hill, SC and Ginger (Randy) Smith of Rock Hill; her sister, Loretta (Raymond) Marie of Chester, SC; and her nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made in Leopard's name to Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, PO Box 37537, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
