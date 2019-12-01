Lisa Ann Conkin, 60, of Clover, SC, passed away on November 29, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC. She was born in Fulton County, GA, to the late Jimmy Joe Benifield and Patsy Greeson Benifield and was preceded in death by a sister, Sherry Benifield. Lisa had a successful career as a customer service representative. Her peers always looked to her for guidance and support. She was a fun loving person who enjoyed fishing. Lisa loved being outside, working flowers, watching birds and enjoying nature. She was a wonderful person, very generous and loved helping people. Lisa was a dedicated and loving mother and will be missed dearly by her family and many friends.
SURVIVORS: Husband: Ronnie Conkin, Kingsport, TN
Son: Harrison Joseph Conkin and wife Kylie, Asheville, NC
Daughters: Kelly Ann Conkin and Lyann April Conkin, both of Clover, SC
Grandchild: Henry Michael Conkin
Boyfriend: Jeffrey Sipes, Clover, SC
Sister: Cindy Benifield, Rock Hill, SC
Funeral Service: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel
Visitation: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 1:50 PM prior to the service at Harris Funeral Home
Interment: Lakeview Memory Gardens, Filbert, SC
Arrangements: Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kings Mountain, North Carolina
Published in The Herald on Dec. 1, 2019