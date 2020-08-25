1/1
Lisa Phillips-Gagne
Lisa Michelle Phillips-Gagne, 54, of McConnells, SC, passed away August 22, 2020.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life service.

Born in Aiken, SC, Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Robert Samuel Phillips, Sr. She worked at Country Cuts and Tan and at Publix in Rock Hill. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren, embracing every moment with them. She was "Mama" to many and especially loved her role as Nonna. No one left her presence with an empty stomach. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile.

She was like the sun that shined through the clouds after a storm. She loved everyone she came in contact with and, in turn, they loved her.

Survivors include her daughters, LaTisha Anne Ashley (Erik) of Rock Hill, Jenniffer Blake Bodie (her children, Shawn and Owen) of Rock Hill, Elisabeth Miranda Sims (Joey) of Hickory Grove, SC, Caitlin Michelle Bodie of Fort Mill, SC; son, Joseph Adam Bodie, Jr. of the home; grandchildren, Robert Shane and Wyatt Ellis; mother, Mamie Lee Phillips of Aiken, SC; sisters, Rebecca Phillips McNeely (Lee) of McGaheysville, VA and Nancy Phillips Donaldson (Sam) of Martinez, GA; brother, Robert Samuel "Uncle Bubba" Phillips, Jr. of Aiken, SC; nieces and nephews, Daniel Donaldson, Joshua Donaldson (Michelle), Matthew Phillips, Samantha Billiter (Cody), Abigail McNeely (Jon), Sammy McNeely, Sasha Donaldson, Carter McNeely, and Samuel Donaldson.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

August 24, 2020
I will miss you everyday! Forever on my mind and in my heart my dear friend!
Maria Kreyling
Friend
August 24, 2020
Lisa was always a loving and caring person. We fell in love with her from the first moment we met her. She became family that day. We will miss her smiling face and that great personality she had. I am so sorry for your loss. She will be missed by everyone. RIP
Praying for everyone and we wish we could be there with you all during your time of sorrow.
Wayne & Pamela Huffstetler
Family
August 24, 2020
Chris Sims
August 24, 2020
I was shocked to hear about the passing of Lisa, I only met Lisa a few times and I could tell she loved her family and her kids loved her. Prayers for the family
Chris Sims
Friend
August 24, 2020
I met Lisa in kindergarten. We spent lots of fun times together as kids. I loved keeping up with her on FB. She was truly devoted to her family. My prayers will be continual!
Kimberly Hendrix Hull
Friend
August 24, 2020
She was always a sweet ray of sunshine when she came to see us when I was married to her Uncle Larry Johnson, I'm offering condolences to her family, may God strengthen & comfort them at this difficult time, prayers for you all.
Vicki Blackburn Allen
Friend
August 24, 2020
I am so very sorry to here about Lisa. Prayers for all the family.
GARY HAZLETT
Friend
August 24, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your passing. I pray for your children that you always adored! God be with them during this time and watch over them in the years to come!
Robin Gilmore
Coworker
August 24, 2020
I met Lisa in 2012 at my son Don Perkins house when she came to give the family haircuts. We were friends in facebook and every time I came to Rick Hill and shopped at Publix, I got a big hug. I will miss seeing her smiling face, no one loved their family more than she did or more than thay loved her. I guess God needed an angel and he got one with her . My thoughts and prayers to her whole family. God Bless you all.
Dolores (Dee) Zumpfe
Friend
August 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Cliffette Widener
Friend
August 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Francisco mancilla
Friend
August 24, 2020
My bestfriend, my mama at times, smart intelligent beautiful women who touched me and my children life in so many ways! I will miss you forever and beyond! Love always! In my heart you will be!
Jamie
Friend
August 24, 2020
Lisa was a spark in the room and such a beautiful person. She will be missed and loved so much by her family. Prayers to her family in such a hard time.
Michelle Lanting
