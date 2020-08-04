Livia Belk Broadnax (Libby) 85, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her home in Rock Hill SC.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, 481 Hood Center Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730 with Reverend Jamie Burdette officiating. The family will also receive friends following the service at the church. A private family burial will be held prior to the service. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed at the funeral home as well as the church, including mask to be worn by all and social distancing.
Born in Rock Hill, SC on February 24, 1935, Libby was the daughter of the late Otis Heyward Belk and the late Gertrude Dozier Belk. She married the "Love of her Life" John Roderick Broadnax, Jr. (Hutch) in 1954 and they lived happily until his death in 2002.
Libby was the classic Southern Lady and Mother to all that she took under her wing. She was "Nana" to her grandchildren, nieces and nephews and to so many more. Libby made everyone feel special. She was the ultimate "Giver" and a true servant of God. When it came to baking, she made the best cheese rings and pound cake in the South and just try and leave her house without a glass of sweet tea or something to drink.
Libby loved her two boys, Roddy and Joe Mark and was blessed to have a beautiful relationship with her five brothers and sisters and their spouses, as well as her beloved neighbors in Swan Meadows and her Frito Lay family of 19 years. Her love for her two grandchildren, Jack and Kate was such a special bond and has greatly impacted their lives forever.
Libby was survived by her sons, Joseph Mark Broadnax of Rock Hill; John Roderick Broadnax III (Patricia) and their children, Katheryn McKenzie Broadnax of Charlotte NC and John Roderick Broadnax, IV of New York, NY; her sisters, Sylvia Belk Richardson (Larry) and Diane Belk Simrill both of Rock Hill; her brother, Donald Heyward Belk (Marty) of Isle of Palms, SC; and sister- in-law, Phyllis Gulledge Belk of Rock Hill.
Libby was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Livingston Belk and sister, Gloria Belk Grant.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Libby's name to the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Condolences may be made to the Broadnax family at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.