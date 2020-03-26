Lloyd Tay Comer, 70 of York passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at the V.F.W. at a later date.
Born on January 3, 1950 in Greensboro, N.C. he was the son of the late Clifford Comer and Fern Gaither Comer.
Lloyd was a veteran of the United States Army, and was awarded a Purple Heart for his service. He was a member of York V.F.W. # 2289 and Captain of the Honor Guard, American Legion # 34 and Disabled Veterans of York County.
Lloyd is survived by his twin brother, Boyd Ray Comer of York, sisters, Linda C. Crawford of Statesville, Judy C. Haynesworth of Greensboro.
Memorials may be made to Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Comer family.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 26, 2020