Lois Curry Morton, 95, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her home in Rock Hill.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 18th at 3:00 PM at St. Johns United Methodist



Church, 321 South Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Visitation will be Saturday, August 17th, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the home of Jim & Mary Frances Morton, 1534 Pelham Lane, Rock Hill, SC.



Mrs. Morton was born on October 23, 1923 in Fountain Inn, SC to the late John Marvin Curry and the late Laura Belle Peden Curry. She was the widow of Connie Morton. Lois was a 1944 graduate of Winthrop College and taught preschool before becoming a fulltime homemaker. She enjoyed dancing, baking, sewing, painting, playing bridge with her friends, working in her flower garden and pulling for the Gamecocks. She was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church for over 70 years. Lois was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



Mrs. Morton is survived by her children, Rosalyn Morton, Laura Morton Reid, and James (Jimbo) Morton (Mary Frances) all of Rock Hill; her six grandchildren, Kathleen R. Robinson (Trevor), Rixie R. Dunn (Freddy), Melanie R. Whitesell (Stevie), Jessica R. Blackwell, Frances Morton, James Morton; her 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two great grandsons.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dorothy McKee for her many years of loving care. The family also expresses appreciation to Noreen McCallum, Shaquetta Heath and Brenda Nailer.



Memorials may be sent to York County Free Clinic, PO Box 3123, Rock Hill, SC 29732, or Paramedics for Children, 2083 Egret Court, Rock Hill, SC 29732, or Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 531313, Henderson, Nevada 89053.



